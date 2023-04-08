Wichita nonprofit raising awareness of financial burden trafficking victims face

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Human trafficking can be found in virtually any community and every state across the country. The most recent numbers in 2021 from the National Trafficking Hotline say there were likely over 16,000 victims of trafficking, but that’s likely only just a fraction of the problem.

In addition, many victims suffer from financial abuse, which is a common tactic used by traffickers to further exploit victims. Survivors and support organizations say that traffickers employ financial abuse as a means to earn money and as a method of control.

ICT SOS is a Wichita-based organization whose mission is to help trafficking victims escape from their abusers and start a new life. As human trafficking tends to be a financially motivated crime, executive director Jennifer White says basic things that we may take for granted everyday could be a massive expense for those trying to escape.

“When you think about that initial place to go to tonight, if the shelters are full or if there’s not another resource, having to pay for a hotel room, maybe needing a change of clothes, those simple things add up really quickly when you don’t have the resources to pay for them.”

Later this month, ICT SOS will be holding ‘Over the Edge’, where teams will repel down 14 floors on the outside of the Ambassador Hotel. All proceeds will go towards survivor needs. To sign up, click here. If you would like to donate, click here.

