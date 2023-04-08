Wichita’s 1st women-owned fractional recruitment firm finding success after launch

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita’s first women-owned fractional recruitment firm began with two women and one goal. RecruitAERO, started last year, officially launching on International Women’s Day.

The business works with aerospace and defense companies, the majority of which are led by men.

“RecruitAERO is a fractional recruitment firm and also a consultancy, so we provide support for companies of all sizes and their direct hires,” RecruitAERO cofounder Jessica Rowe said.

The idea for their aerospace recruiting firm came after Rowe and RecruitAERO cofounder Gemma Dendurent, saw a problem with the industry and an opportunity for them to develop a solution.

“There was no real solution in assisting in direct hires outside of hiring a recruiter internally or a contractor. So, we wanted to provide something a little bit different that could help other companies,” Rowe explained.

Rowe and Dendurant built a strong bond as friends and business partners but what sparks their partnership is being successful women in a male-dominated field.

“We hope to bring our background of diversity and inclusion recruiters and hopefully be able to inspire and show other women that this is an industry that they can love as well,” Rowe said.

From finding success, they’re determined to build up others.

“We wanna be your local recruitment experts. We wanna be your go-to and just making a difference. That’s really what we want to do is make a difference,” Dendurent said.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com