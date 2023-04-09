Ark Church hosts annual adult Easter egg hunt.

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Easter egg hunts aren’t just for kids. A church in Maize gave grown-ups an opportunity to participate in their own Easter hunt.

On Sunday, Ark Church hosted their 3rd annual adult Easter egg hunt. Instead of watching the kids collect eggs, the adults raced to grab 40,000 eggs that were placed outside. The prizes included TV’s, grills, and multiple $100 gift cards.

“Well, you obviously have the diehards. They go out there first and they have a target,” said Sage Leichner, who participated. “It was awesome. It was fun to see this many people come out and do something that reminds you of being kids.”

Ark Church also hosted an Easter egg hunt for kids later Sunday morning.

