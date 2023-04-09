Ark Church hosts annual adult Easter egg hunt

Ark Church hosts annual adult Easter egg hunt.
Ark Church hosts annual adult Easter egg hunt.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Easter egg hunts aren’t just for kids. A church in Maize gave grown-ups an opportunity to participate in their own Easter hunt.

On Sunday, Ark Church hosted their 3rd annual adult Easter egg hunt. Instead of watching the kids collect eggs, the adults raced to grab 40,000 eggs that were placed outside. The prizes included TV’s, grills, and multiple $100 gift cards.

“Well, you obviously have the diehards. They go out there first and they have a target,” said Sage Leichner, who participated. “It was awesome. It was fun to see this many people come out and do something that reminds you of being kids.”

Ark Church also hosted an Easter egg hunt for kids later Sunday morning.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The Wichita Police Department (WPD) confirmed a Texas murder suspect is in custody after a west...
WPD arrests TX murder suspect in W. Wichita chase
A teenager was hospitalized in critical condition following a stabbing incident Saturday morning.
20-year-old man seriously injured after teen brother stabs him
Wichita police arrested six people Friday morning after serving a narcotics search warrant and...
Guns, drugs, cash seized from home in south Wichita, 6 arrested
A Wichita woman warns others of coyote encounter at a local park.
Wichita woman warns others after coyote encounter at a local park
OU campus
All-clear given at University of Oklahoma, no threat found after report of active shooter

Latest News

A Wichita woman warns others of coyote encounter at a local park.
Wichita woman warns others after coyote encounter at a local park
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) confirmed a Texas murder suspect is in custody after a west...
WPD arrests TX murder suspect in W. Wichita chase
Wichita police respond to a shooting at Towne East Square mall (March 18, 2022).
DA releases new details on 2022 shooting at Wichita mall
A teenager was hospitalized in critical condition following a stabbing incident Saturday morning.
20-year-old man seriously injured after teen brother stabs him