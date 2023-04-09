BREAKING: One dead after house explosion in SW Wichita

Sedgwick County Emergency Communications confirmed one person is dead after a house explosion...
Sedgwick County Emergency Communications confirmed one person is dead after a house explosion in southwest Wichita.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Sedgwick County Emergency Communications confirmed one person is dead after a house explosion in southwest Wichita.

Sedgwick County Emergency Communications confirmed crews responded to house fire and explosion in southwest Wichita.

Dispatch said crews responded to S. Cardington St. & W. Blake St. at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

12 News has a crew headed to the scene to gather more details.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

