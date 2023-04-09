BREAKING: One dead after house explosion in SW Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Sedgwick County Emergency Communications confirmed one person is dead after a house explosion in southwest Wichita.

Sedgwick County Emergency Communications confirmed crews responded to house fire and explosion in southwest Wichita.

Dispatch said crews responded to S. Cardington St. & W. Blake St. at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

UPDATE | W Blake St / S Cardington St | TK4 search | BAT4 adv a second explosion has occurred | WPD adv the residence contains large amount of fireworks | Crews adv exposure residence is now involved | https://t.co/v05Qd9ht97 — WichitaFire.org (@wichitafireorg) April 9, 2023

