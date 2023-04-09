Mild Monday, isolated storms eastern Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that isolated storms will continue on Monday for parts of Kansas with warm weather over the next few days.

Isolated showers and storms will continue through early tonight across southwest, central, and eastern Kansas. The overall risk of severe weather will remain low.

More showers and storms will be possible Monday during the afternoon and evening across south central and eastern Kansas. Some of the stronger storms may produce small hail, but overall risk of severe weather will remain low again.

It will be a mild start to the week with highs in the mid to upper 70s Monday.

South winds will increase on Tuesday, and it will be the start of several breezy days through the remainder of the week. This will lead to elevated fire danger. High temperatures will warm into the 80s Tuesday through Friday.

Our next storm system will arrive at the end of the week, bringing another chance for showers and storms to state Friday evening and into Friday night.

Next weekend will be a bit cooler with highs returning to the 60s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: A slight chance of showers and storms. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 50

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds with a chance of afternoon and evening storms. Wind: SW/NE 5-10. High: 77

Tomorrow Night: Chance of evening storms, then becoming clear. Wind: NE/S 5-10. Low: 49

Tue: High: 79 Sunny and breezy.

Wed: High: 81 Low: 52 Sunny and breezy.

Thu: High: 81 Low: 53 Sunny and breezy.

Fri: High: 83 Low: 58 Mostly cloudy; chance of evening and overnight storms.

Sat: High: 67 Low: 50 Mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler.

Sun: High: 66 Low: 40 Mostly sunny.

