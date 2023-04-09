Mild Monday, isolated storms eastern Kansas

Highs in the 70s
Storms possible during the afternoon and evening over this area.
Storms possible during the afternoon and evening over this area.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that isolated storms will continue on Monday for parts of Kansas with warm weather over the next few days.

Isolated showers and storms will continue through early tonight across southwest, central, and eastern Kansas. The overall risk of severe weather will remain low.

More showers and storms will be possible Monday during the afternoon and evening across south central and eastern Kansas. Some of the stronger storms may produce small hail, but overall risk of severe weather will remain low again.

It will be a mild start to the week with highs in the mid to upper 70s Monday.

South winds will increase on Tuesday, and it will be the start of several breezy days through the remainder of the week. This will lead to elevated fire danger. High temperatures will warm into the 80s Tuesday through Friday.

Our next storm system will arrive at the end of the week, bringing another chance for showers and storms to state Friday evening and into Friday night.

Next weekend will be a bit cooler with highs returning to the 60s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: A slight chance of showers and storms. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 50

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds with a chance of afternoon and evening storms. Wind: SW/NE 5-10. High: 77

Tomorrow Night: Chance of evening storms, then becoming clear. Wind: NE/S 5-10. Low: 49

Tue: High: 79 Sunny and breezy.

Wed: High: 81 Low: 52 Sunny and breezy.

Thu: High: 81 Low: 53 Sunny and breezy.

Fri: High: 83 Low: 58 Mostly cloudy; chance of evening and overnight storms.

Sat: High: 67 Low: 50 Mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler.

Sun: High: 66 Low: 40 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wichita Police Department (WPD) confirmed a Texas murder suspect is in custody after a west...
WPD arrests TX murder suspect in W. Wichita chase
A teenager was hospitalized in critical condition following a stabbing incident Saturday morning.
20-year-old man seriously injured after teen brother stabs him
Wichita police arrested six people Friday morning after serving a narcotics search warrant and...
Guns, drugs, cash seized from home in south Wichita, 6 arrested
A Wichita woman warns others of coyote encounter at a local park.
Wichita woman warns others after coyote encounter at a local park
OU campus
All-clear given at University of Oklahoma, no threat found after report of active shooter

Latest News

Scattered showers and rumbles today
Passing showers and storms today
Isolated storms possible in this area Sunday afternoon and evening.
Mild Easter, isolated showers and storms
Weekend forecast for Wichita.
Mild weekend, isolated rain late Sunday
Easter
Another chilly morning across Kansas