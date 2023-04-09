Passing showers and storms today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A dissipating cold front will move slowly through Kansas today, triggering scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. These storms are not expected to produce severe weather, however some may produce small hail, torrential downpours and lightning- especially during the afternoon/evening hours.

Temperatures will remain mild, highs reaching the lower and middle 70s. These showers and storms will generally stretch from central to southwest Kansas through the day and eventually push into eastern Kansas this evening and overnight. Rainfall amounts will be less than 0.25″, if you’re lucky enough to have one pass over your town or city. Isolated to scattered showers will continue through Monday morning, with another chance of storms redeveloping during the afternoon across southeast Kansas. The rest of the state will remain dry on Monday with temperatures climbing into the middle to upper 70s.

The warming trend continues for the remainder of the week with south winds increasing too. Gusty winds, low relative humidity and above normal temperatures will increase the fire danger across Kansas through Friday. Morning lows will remain above freezing and afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s and 80s. Another weather system moves into the Plains on Friday, bringing another chance of showers and storms along with cooler weather for next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance showers and a few rumbles. Wind: SE/S 10-15; gusty. High: 72

Tonight: A slight chance of showers and storms. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 50

Tomorrow: Morning showers possible, then partly cloudy- a few storms east of Wichita by afternoon. Wind: S 5-10. High: 74

Tomorrow Night: Becoming mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 49

Tue: High: 78 Sunny and warmer. Breezy.

Wed: High: 81 Low: 53 Sunny and breezy.

Thu: High: 82 Low: 54 Sunny and breezy.

Fri: High: 83 Low: 56 Partly cloudy and breezy; chance of storms overnight.

Sat: High: 73 Low: 55 Chance of showers, turning cooler. Breezy.

Sun: High: 68 Low: 45 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny; cooler.

