Passing showers and storms today

We are not expecting severe storms
Scattered showers and rumbles today
Scattered showers and rumbles today(KWCH-Weather)
By Dean Jones
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A dissipating cold front will move slowly through Kansas today, triggering scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. These storms are not expected to produce severe weather, however some may produce small hail, torrential downpours and lightning- especially during the afternoon/evening hours.

Temperatures will remain mild, highs reaching the lower and middle 70s. These showers and storms will generally stretch from central to southwest Kansas through the day and eventually push into eastern Kansas this evening and overnight. Rainfall amounts will be less than 0.25″, if you’re lucky enough to have one pass over your town or city. Isolated to scattered showers will continue through Monday morning, with another chance of storms redeveloping during the afternoon across southeast Kansas. The rest of the state will remain dry on Monday with temperatures climbing into the middle to upper 70s.

The warming trend continues for the remainder of the week with south winds increasing too. Gusty winds, low relative humidity and above normal temperatures will increase the fire danger across Kansas through Friday. Morning lows will remain above freezing and afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s and 80s. Another weather system moves into the Plains on Friday, bringing another chance of showers and storms along with cooler weather for next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance showers and a few rumbles. Wind: SE/S 10-15; gusty. High: 72

Tonight: A slight chance of showers and storms. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 50

Tomorrow: Morning showers possible, then partly cloudy- a few storms east of Wichita by afternoon. Wind: S 5-10. High: 74

Tomorrow Night: Becoming mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 49

Tue: High: 78 Sunny and warmer. Breezy.

Wed: High: 81 Low: 53 Sunny and breezy.

Thu: High: 82 Low: 54 Sunny and breezy.

Fri: High: 83 Low: 56 Partly cloudy and breezy; chance of storms overnight.

Sat: High: 73 Low: 55 Chance of showers, turning cooler. Breezy.

Sun: High: 68 Low: 45 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny; cooler.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

A teenager was hospitalized in critical condition following a stabbing incident Saturday morning.
20-year-old man seriously injured after teen brother stabs him
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) confirmed a Texas murder suspect is in custody after a west...
WPD arrests TX murder suspect in W. Wichita chase
Wichita police arrested six people Friday morning after serving a narcotics search warrant and...
Guns, drugs, cash seized from home in south Wichita, 6 arrested
OU campus
All-clear given at University of Oklahoma, no threat found after report of active shooter
Surveillance footage from Mid Kansas Auto Sales in Pratt shows thief using truck to pull a used...
Caught on camera: Thieves use truck to tow vehicle off used car lot in Pratt

Latest News

Isolated storms possible in this area Sunday afternoon and evening.
Mild Easter, isolated showers and storms
Weekend forecast for Wichita.
Mild weekend, isolated rain late Sunday
Easter
Another chilly morning across Kansas
Friday fire danger will be high in western Kansas.
Freeze Thursday morning; then warming nicely