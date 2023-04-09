Police: Fleeing father dropped toddler who died in brook

A 2-year-old boy from Vermont found dead in a brook early Saturday may have been dropped there...
A 2-year-old boy from Vermont found dead in a brook early Saturday may have been dropped there by his father as he fled the scene of a car crash in northwestern Massachusetts, police said.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, Mass. (AP) — A 2-year-old boy from Vermont found dead in a brook early Saturday may have been dropped there by his father as he fled the scene of a car crash in northwestern Massachusetts, police said.

Massachusetts State Police troopers were called to the site of the crash in Clarksburg just before 2 a.m. Authorities learned that the child was missing and searched the Hudson Brook. Police and Clarksburg firefighters pulled the child from the brook and took him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary police investigation concluded that the boy’s father, later identified as Darel A. Galorenzo, a 35-year-old man from Readsboro, Vermont, likely dropped him into the waterway as he was fled the crash scene on foot.

Galorenzo was found nearby, taken into custody and charged with operating under the influence. He was later charged also with manslaughter, reckless endangerment of a child and negligent operating of a motor vehicle.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police arrested six people Friday morning after serving a narcotics search warrant and...
Guns, drugs, cash seized from home in south Wichita, 6 arrested
OU campus
All-clear given at University of Oklahoma, no threat found after report of active shooter
Wichita fire crews respond to a house fire on West Mount Vernon.
Girl critically injured in W. Wichita house fire
A teenager was hospitalized in critical condition following a stabbing incident Saturday morning.
20-year-old man seriously injured after teen brother stabs him
The Kansas Department of Corrections asks for help in the search for Kyler Milbrandt, a...
Inmate who walked away from work release facility back in custody

Latest News

A shopping mall in Delaware was evacuated and closed Saturday after a shooting.
3 taken to hospital after Delaware mall shooting
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) confirmed a Texas murder suspect is in custody after a west...
WPD arrests TX murder suspect in W. Wichita chase
Backlash over Texas abortion pill ruling
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Austin Police Department shows U.S. Army sergeant...
Texas gov. seeks to pardon Army sergeant convicted of murder