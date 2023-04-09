Shockers Win 10th Straight behind Sweep of Memphis

Wichita State Softball
Wichita State Softball(KWCH)
By Wichita State Athletics
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – No. 22 Wichita State scored 10 or more for the third straight game in a 10-3 win at Memphis Saturday afternoon, completing the series sweep.

Wichita State (34-7, 8-1) has now won 10 straight games, marking the second time this season with 10 or more straight wins. Wichita State won a season-high 11 in a row back in late February-early March.

The Shockers have won 14 consecutive games in the series with the Tigers.

Sydney McKinney finished the series with another multi-hit game, going 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and three runs scored. Addison Barnard homered for the second time in three games. She was 2-for-3 with two runs and three RBI. Lauren Lucas singled twice and drove in a run.

Sami Hood (two RBI), Lauren Mills, Bailey Urban (double, RBI), Lainee Brown and Krystin Nelson (triple, two runs) all recorded a hit. As a team, Wichita State pounded out 12 hits.

Alison Cooper only threw an inning in the start, allowing three runs on four hits and a walk. Alex Aguilar picked up her ninth win, throwing the final 6.0 innings. She struck out five and surrendered no runs on five hits.

Two batters into the game Wichita State found the scoring column. A leadoff bunt single from McKinney turned into a run on Barnard’s RBI double in the very next at bat.

In the bottom of the first the Tigers grabbed their first lead of the series on a two-out, two-run double off the wall in right-center.

Wichita State did not trail for long, as Nelson tripled and scored on a wild pitch to tie the game at 2. McKinney walked and stole a base to set up another RBI opportunity for Barnard, and the all-time home run leader delivered. Her 12th home run of the season was a no-doubter to center, putting the Shockers on top 4-2.

Memphis got a run back in the bottom half on a leadoff solo home run, signaling the end of the day for Cooper in the circle.

McKinney took the Tigers deep in the top of the third on her fifth homer of the season, making it 6-3.

Wichita State tacked on a single run in the fourth and fifth on an Urban RBI double, that missed a home run by mere inches, and a Lucas RBI single.

The final two runs came off the bat of Hood, who singled up the middle in the top of the seventh.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Wichita police arrested six people Friday morning after serving a narcotics search warrant and...
Guns, drugs, cash seized from home in south Wichita, 6 arrested
OU campus
All-clear given at University of Oklahoma, no threat found after report of active shooter
Wichita fire crews respond to a house fire on West Mount Vernon.
Girl critically injured in W. Wichita house fire
A teenager was hospitalized in critical condition following a stabbing incident Saturday morning.
20-year-old man seriously injured after teen brother stabs him
The Kansas Department of Corrections asks for help in the search for Kyler Milbrandt, a...
Inmate who walked away from work release facility back in custody

Latest News

Fans ready for Wind Surge home opener
Opening day for Wind Surge approaching at Riverfront Stadium
Dave Rickels
Derby native Dave Rickels eyes post-fighting future
Dave Rickels
Derby native Dave Rickels eyes post-fighting future
KU men's basketball hosts its 2023 banquet
KU men’s basketball hosts 2023 banquet