Shockers Win 10th Straight behind Sweep of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – No. 22 Wichita State scored 10 or more for the third straight game in a 10-3 win at Memphis Saturday afternoon, completing the series sweep.

Wichita State (34-7, 8-1) has now won 10 straight games, marking the second time this season with 10 or more straight wins. Wichita State won a season-high 11 in a row back in late February-early March.

The Shockers have won 14 consecutive games in the series with the Tigers.

Sydney McKinney finished the series with another multi-hit game, going 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and three runs scored. Addison Barnard homered for the second time in three games. She was 2-for-3 with two runs and three RBI. Lauren Lucas singled twice and drove in a run.

Sami Hood (two RBI), Lauren Mills, Bailey Urban (double, RBI), Lainee Brown and Krystin Nelson (triple, two runs) all recorded a hit. As a team, Wichita State pounded out 12 hits.

Alison Cooper only threw an inning in the start, allowing three runs on four hits and a walk. Alex Aguilar picked up her ninth win, throwing the final 6.0 innings. She struck out five and surrendered no runs on five hits.

Two batters into the game Wichita State found the scoring column. A leadoff bunt single from McKinney turned into a run on Barnard’s RBI double in the very next at bat.

In the bottom of the first the Tigers grabbed their first lead of the series on a two-out, two-run double off the wall in right-center.

Wichita State did not trail for long, as Nelson tripled and scored on a wild pitch to tie the game at 2. McKinney walked and stole a base to set up another RBI opportunity for Barnard, and the all-time home run leader delivered. Her 12th home run of the season was a no-doubter to center, putting the Shockers on top 4-2.

Memphis got a run back in the bottom half on a leadoff solo home run, signaling the end of the day for Cooper in the circle.

McKinney took the Tigers deep in the top of the third on her fifth homer of the season, making it 6-3.

Wichita State tacked on a single run in the fourth and fifth on an Urban RBI double, that missed a home run by mere inches, and a Lucas RBI single.

The final two runs came off the bat of Hood, who singled up the middle in the top of the seventh.

