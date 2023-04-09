WPD arrests TX murder suspect in W. Wichita chase

The Wichita Police Department (WPD) confirmed a Texas murder suspect is in custody after a west...
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) confirmed a Texas murder suspect is in custody after a west Wichita police chase, Saturday.(KWCH)
By Hailey Tucker
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 8:20 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -The Wichita Police Department (WPD) confirmed a Texas murder suspect is in custody after a west Wichita police chase, Saturday.

WPD said officers began a vehicle pursuit in west Wichita around 7 p.m. The department said multiple cars were hit near 13th and Tyler but no one was injured. One police vehicle was also hit during the pursuit.

The man wrecked into another vehicle at 13th and Tyler where officers said he ran from the vehicle. WPD said officers quickly apprehended the suspect.

