Avoid the Area: Fatal collision closes busy Lawrence intersection
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A fatal collision during rush hour has drivers around Lawrence scrambling to find an alternate route to and from the interstate.
The Lawrence Police Department says that just after 8:20 a.m. on Monday, April 10, emergency crews closed the intersection of McDonald Dr. and Rockledge Rd. following a fatal crash.
Officials said the intersection is closed to all through traffic and will affect traffic flow to and from I-70 at the 202 exit.
Drivers have been warned to avoid the area.
