Avoid the Area: Fatal collision closes busy Lawrence intersection

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A fatal collision during rush hour has drivers around Lawrence scrambling to find an alternate route to and from the interstate.

The Lawrence Police Department says that just after 8:20 a.m. on Monday, April 10, emergency crews closed the intersection of McDonald Dr. and Rockledge Rd. following a fatal crash.

Officials said the intersection is closed to all through traffic and will affect traffic flow to and from I-70 at the 202 exit.

Drivers have been warned to avoid the area.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.