Isolated storms for some today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says our Easter Sunday weather maker continues to slowly move across eastern Kansas. While most of the state will dry-out today, south central Kansas will see isolated showers/storms this afternoon. The better chances will take place after 3 pm and mainly east of the turnpike.

Other than some patchy fog on Tuesday morning, the rest of the work week looks uneventful. Ample sunshine will lead to warmer temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s through Friday.

Tuesday through Friday will be breezy to windy at times, and while western Kansas is looking at fire weather conditions, eastern Kansas will have higher humidity which should mute the fire danger.

A more potent storm system is expected to move through the state on Friday into early Saturday with a better bet for widespread showers and storms. While the exact details are uncertain, strong to severe storms are possible.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny; isolated storms after 3 pm. Wind: SW/NE 5-10. High: 78.

Tonight: Mostly clear; patchy fog late. Wind: NE/S 5-10. Low: 49.

Tomorrow: Sunny and breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 79.

Wed: Low: 51. High: 81. Sunny, breezy, and warm.

Thu: Low: 53. High: 81. Sunny, breezy, and warm.

Fri: Low: 58. High: 80. Mostly cloudy, breezy; afternoon/evening showers/storms.

Sat: Low: 49. High: 67. Breezy and cooler with decreasing clouds.

Sun: Low: 39. High: 70. Mostly sunny.

