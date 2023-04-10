Isolated storms for some today

Higher chances after 3 pm and east of the turnpike
storms today
storms today(kwch)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says our Easter Sunday weather maker continues to slowly move across eastern Kansas. While most of the state will dry-out today, south central Kansas will see isolated showers/storms this afternoon. The better chances will take place after 3 pm and mainly east of the turnpike.

Other than some patchy fog on Tuesday morning, the rest of the work week looks uneventful. Ample sunshine will lead to warmer temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s through Friday.

Tuesday through Friday will be breezy to windy at times, and while western Kansas is looking at fire weather conditions, eastern Kansas will have higher humidity which should mute the fire danger.

A more potent storm system is expected to move through the state on Friday into early Saturday with a better bet for widespread showers and storms. While the exact details are uncertain, strong to severe storms are possible.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny; isolated storms after 3 pm. Wind: SW/NE 5-10. High: 78.

Tonight: Mostly clear; patchy fog late. Wind: NE/S 5-10. Low: 49.

Tomorrow: Sunny and breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 79.

Wed: Low: 51. High: 81. Sunny, breezy, and warm.

Thu: Low: 53. High: 81. Sunny, breezy, and warm.

Fri: Low: 58. High: 80. Mostly cloudy, breezy; afternoon/evening showers/storms.

Sat: Low: 49. High: 67. Breezy and cooler with decreasing clouds.

Sun: Low: 39. High: 70. Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Sedgwick County Emergency Communications confirmed one person is dead after a house explosion...
BREAKING: One dead after house explosion in SW Wichita
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) confirmed a Texas murder suspect is in custody after a west...
WPD arrests TX murder suspect in W. Wichita chase
A Wichita woman warns others of coyote encounter at a local park.
Wichita woman warns others after coyote encounter at a local park
Storms possible during the afternoon and evening over this area.
Mild Monday, isolated storms eastern Kansas
Wichita police arrested six people Friday morning after serving a narcotics search warrant and...
Guns, drugs, cash seized from home in south Wichita, 6 arrested

Latest News

Storms possible during the afternoon and evening over this area.
Mild Monday, isolated storms eastern Kansas
Scattered showers and rumbles today
Passing showers and storms today
Isolated storms possible in this area Sunday afternoon and evening.
Mild Easter, isolated showers and storms
Weekend forecast for Wichita.
Mild weekend, isolated rain late Sunday