As medication abortion caught in legal limbo, Kansas provider is closely watching

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Monday, the U.S. Department of Justice moved to put a Texas federal court judge’s ruling on hold that looks to remove the FDA’s approval of a common abortion medication. The court order sought to remove the approval of Mifepristone by the end of the week.

It comes after two contradicting federal court rulings Friday set up an uncertain future for the medication.

Friday’s decision hasn’t changed anything yet in Kansas.

“We continue to provide medication abortion the same way we have for many years,” said Planned Parenthood Great Plains President and CEO Emily Wales.

She’s watching to see if that could change.

She said, “We have to be on alert this week to see if anything changes.”

Planned Parenthood Great Plains is already preparing in case anything does. A practice Wales said they’ve gotten used to with state laws and court rulings impacting abortion access in their region.

“Having this be potentially unavailable would be devastating,” said Wales. “Now we will have other medication abortion protocols available. We continue to make plans. We’ll educate patients as needed.”

Medication abortions account for about half of the procedures performed in the U.S. The FDA approved Mifepristone in 2000. It’s part of the two-drug protocol with Misoprostol for a medication abortion up to 10 weeks of pregnancy.

The Texas federal court judge sided with abortion rights opponents who brought a lawsuit challenging the FDA’s approval of Mifepristone and saying it was improperly approved. The judge gave the FDA a week to revoke that approval.

“It’s one more layer of people not being able to talk to their provider and get the care that is best for them and instead having to deal with, in this case, a judge, who is a physician, making their medical decisions for them,” said Wales.

It’s a move being praised by Troy Newman at Operation Rescue, who refers to the drug as a “pesticide” and said this is an effort he and other abortion rights opponents have been working toward since the FDA’s approval. He said they’ve been tracking incidents people have had with medication abortion.

“The long-term goal of the pro-life movement is clear that every single human being, from the moment of conception to natural death, is protected,” said Newman. “We won Roe v Wade after a 50-year protracted battle in the courts. We see nothing less with this. We will win, it might take time, but we’re going to win.”

Friday, a federal judge in Washington state also ruled that Mifepristone is to remain available in 16 states and D.C. after those states filed a lawsuit seeking to expand access to medication abortion.

Kansas Catholic Conference said they’re studying these rulings and believe the case will be headed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“The Kansas Catholic Conference (KCC) has always expressed grave reservations about chemical abortion and its impact on the health of women,” said Lucrecia Nold, Public Policy Specialist at KCC, in a statement Monday.

Multiple studies and medical literature has largely supported the safety and effectiveness of Mifepristone.

Wales said, “Mifepristone, by and large, is safer than many over-the-counter medications like Tylenol. Mifepristone has been regulated by the FDA in many ways above and beyond what you would see for other types of similar medications because it does deal with abortion.”

The FDA has documented 28 deaths associated with Mifepristone’s use since the 2000 approval through last year, with it being used by more than 5.6 million women, but the FDA said the adverse events couldn’t be linked to the medication with certainty as other drugs, procedures or medical conditions could have been factors. The vast majority of patients have no serious complications.

“We do have plans in place to use what other providers are also planning to do. A Misoprostol-only protocol. Also, very safe and effective.” Wales said, “We’re just going to have to change how we explain to patients how they use the medications and try to explain again that they still have access to care. It’s just going to be a little different if we have to go that route.”

