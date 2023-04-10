More wind and warmth on the way

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A few isolated evening storms remain possible for south central and eastern Kansas through about 10 pm, then chances will fade for the next several days as warmer air pushes back toward Kansas. We will also be facing more fire danger into the middle of the week.

Temperatures on Tuesday will start off in the 40s with a clear sky, and sunshine will be abundant for the afternoon. Highs will return to the 70s and low 80s with increasing south winds nearly statewide. Red flag warnings are out for western Kansas with another day of low humidity and strong winds on the way. Some gusts will top 35 or 40.

We should expect sunny and windy weather to carryover into midweek. Highs will be in the low 80s with gusts out of the south of around 35 mph.

A cold front will approach Friday with chances for showers and storms increasing for central and eastern Kansas. It’s not likely to be widespread severe weather, but some small hail and wind producing storms are on the way. After having highs in the 70s and 80s much of the week, cooler weather does return into the weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: A few evening storms, then mainly clear. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 49.

Tomorrow: Sunny and breezy. Wind: S 10-25; gusty. High: 79.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 51.

Wed: High: 80 Sunny and windy.

Thu: High: 80 Low: 53 Sunny to mostly sunny and windy.

Fri: High: 81 Low: 56 Partly cloudy & windy. Evening storms.

Sat: High: 67 Low: 49 Decreasing clouds. Breezy.

Sun: High: 70 Low: 39 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 72 Low: 43 Sunny.

