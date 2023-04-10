Police: ‘Active aggressor’ in downtown Louisville, Kentucky

The Louisville Metro Police Department advises everyone to avoid the 300 block of East Main...
The Louisville Metro Police Department advises everyone to avoid the 300 block of East Main Street, specifically at Old National Bank.(Gray News)
By WAVE Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - There is a report of an active shooting incident in downtown Louisville near Slugger Field.

The Louisville Metro Police Department advises everyone to avoid the 300 block of East Main Street, specifically at Old National Bank.

Police confirmed via Twitter: “an active aggressor in the 300 block of East Main. Please stay out of the area. There are multiple casualties.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

