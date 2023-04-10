Police identify murder suspect arrested after chase in W. Wichita

Twenty-seven-year-old Derek Joseph Daigneault is in the Sedgwick County Jail on several charges.
Twenty-seven-year-old Derek Joseph Daigneault is in the Sedgwick County Jail on several charges.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department on Monday identified a Texas murder suspect arrested Saturday after a chase in west Wichita. Twenty-seven-year-old Derek Joseph Daigneault is in the Sedgwick County Jail on several charges.

WPD said the Robinson, Texas Police Department reached out to alert that it was looking for a murder suspect believed to be in Wichita. Robinson is a small town near Waco.

At about 7 p.m. Saturday, WPD officers began a pursuit in west Wichita after officers detected Daigneault’s vehicle through the WPD FLOCK system. Officers attempted to pull the vehicle over and a chase ensued.

Police said Daigneault wrecked, hitting multiple cars at the intersection of 13th and Tyler. The department said no one was injured.

Sedgwick County Jail records show charges against Daigneault include probation violation, aggravated battery, aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer by engaging in reckless driving, possessing stolen property, and interfering with a law enforcement officer. Daigneault is also held in jail for another agency (connected with a separate case).

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Sedgwick County Emergency Communications confirmed one person is dead after a house explosion...
Man killed in SW Wichita home explosion identified, details emerge
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) confirmed a Texas murder suspect is in custody after a west...
WPD arrests TX murder suspect in W. Wichita chase
A Wichita woman warns others of coyote encounter at a local park.
Wichita woman warns others after coyote encounter at a local park
Storms possible during the afternoon and evening over this area.
Mild Monday, isolated storms eastern Kansas
Wichita police arrested six people Friday morning after serving a narcotics search warrant and...
Guns, drugs, cash seized from home in south Wichita, 6 arrested

Latest News

FILE - The Facebook logo is seen on a cell phone on Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. A Washington...
What the Tech? Common Facebook mistakes
What the Tech? Common Facebook mistakes
What the Tech? Common Facebook mistakes - clipped version
Chat GPT
What the Tech? App of the day Chat GPT
What the Tech? Chat GPT
What the Tech? Chat GPT