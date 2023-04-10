Week of April 10th: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is featuring Wichita Metro Theme

MONDAY: Assistant City Manager | City of Augusta | Augusta | $68,000 - $95,000 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12449109 | Qualifications: • At minimum, the candidate should hold a Master’s degree • 3 - 5 years of progressively responsible administrative experience • Experience with budgeting, project management, industrial park management, airport management, grant writing & administration | Benefits include: •Medical, Dental, Vision, KPERS, Gym Memberships, Pet Insurance and so much more! | City of Augusta has 5 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

TUESDAY: Advanced Construction Trades Instructor | Cowley College | Wellington | $43,000 - $51,000 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12475234 | Qualifications: • Certificates in carpentry, plumbing, HVAC, and electrical preferred • Bachelor’s degree in Carpentry, Construction or closely related field from a regionally accredited educational institution PLUS three years industry or teaching experience is preferred | Benefits include: •Medical Insurance, Dental, Life Insurance, Paid Time Off, Retirement Plan, Disability, Tuition Reimbursement. | Cowley College has 2 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

WEDNESDAY: Banker | Intrust Bank | Newton | $17.00 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12473675 | • High School Diploma or Equivalent • 1-2 years previous experience in customer service or sales preferred | Benefits include: •Health, Dental, Vision, 401K, Holidays, Paid Time Off, Sick days and so much more! | Intrust Bank has 14 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

THURSDAY: Registered Nurse Case Manager | Interim HealthCare | El Dorado | $60,000 - $65,000 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12479155 | • Graduate of an accredited nursing program and active RN license in Kansas • Minimum of 1 year of nursing experience, ideally in home healthcare • CPR certification | Benefits include: •Health, Dental, Vision, Life Insurance, PTO and 401K. | Interim HealthCare has 3 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

FRIDAY: Heavy Equipment Operators | Dustrol Inc | Towanda | $16.00 - $27.00 Depending on Experience and Endorsements | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12471221 | • CDL Class A preferred, but not required • Must be able to pass a drug screen • Must be at least 18 years old | Benefits include: •Health and Dental plans, 401K, ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan), Paid Holidays, Paid Vacation & Sick Leave, Time and a half for hours worked over 40 hrs a week, Company paid lodging while traveling, Meal allowance reimbursement when overnight stay is required. | Dustrol has 4 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

