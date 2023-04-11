Andover YMCA continues rebuild nearly a year after tornado

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Officials for the YMCA in Andover say that construction materials continue to arrive for their rebuild just under a year after the tornado that struck the town and badly damaged the facility on April 29, 2022.

The materials are allowing crews to continue progress on exterior walls and installation of window frames.

When finished, there will be 6,375 new limestone blocks on the exterior of the building.

The windows, representatives say, are a major project on their own, with 22,600 square feet, to cover with about 63 tons of glass.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com