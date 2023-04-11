Betty White’s former home has been sold and demolished

The former home of actress Betty White was demolished.
The former home of actress Betty White was demolished.(KABC)
By KABC staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KABC) – The former California home of actress Betty White was recently demolished.

The iconic “Golden Girls” actress bought the Brentwood home in 1968 with her TV personality husband Allen Ludden.

Aerial footage now shows a pile of dirt where the five-bedroom house once stood.

It reportedly sold for nearly $10.7 million last June and was listed as a tear-down, which meant the new owners could destroy the property to build a new one.

White died in December 2021, just weeks shy of her 100th birthday.

Copyright 2023 KABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation into an explosion at a home in SW Wichita continues.
Man killed in SW Wichita home explosion identified, details emerge
Twenty-seven-year-old Derek Joseph Daigneault is in the Sedgwick County Jail on several charges.
Police identify murder suspect arrested after chase in W. Wichita
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
storms today
Isolated storms for some today
One Clay County deputy was punched in the face at Worlds of Fun by a teenage girl, who was...
Police: More than 100 teens involved in fights at Worlds of Fun, 1 punched deputy

Latest News

Five people have died following a a mass shooting inside a Louisville bank.
Video shows Louisville police under fire from bank shooter
A suspect in a bank hostage situation in Arlington, Virginia is in custody, police say.
Bank robbery suspect arrested in Virginia after standoff
Stolen goods
‘They’re bolder’: Police in Derby, Wichita address rise in shoplifting cases
Stolen goods
Wichita, Derby see significant rise in retail theft
A good Samaritan has returned a lost wallet to its rightful owner.
‘God’s angels are everywhere’: Good Samaritan hand delivers lost wallet to rightful owner