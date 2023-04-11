Boil Water Advisory issued for a portion of Butler County Rural Water District 6

LATHAM, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for a portion of the Butler County Rural Water District 6 public water supply system. The area affected is from SE 140th and Flint Hills Road northeast to and including the town of Beaumont, south to and including Latham and southwest to 200th and Ellis Rd.

KDHE officials issued the advisory because of a loss of water pressure in the distribution system. Failure to maintain the required water pressure may put the system at risk for bacterial contamination. Only KDHE can issue the rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory.

KDHE advises customers to take the following precautions until further notice:

Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult a health professional.

Water used for brushing and rinsing teeth should be boiled or bottled.

Health professionals should not use tap water through equipment in the treatment and care of patients.

For consumer questions, please contact the water system at: 316-320-1301 or KDHE at 785-296-5514. For consumer information please visit KDHE’s PWS Consumer Information webpage: kdhe.ks.gov/waterdisruption

Restaurants and other food establishments that have questions about the impact of the boil water advisory on their business can contact the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s food safety & lodging program at kda.fsl@ks.gov or call 785-564-6767.

