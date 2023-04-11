Burn ban in effect for Sumner County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Due to drought at extreme fire weather conditions, the County Commission for Sumner County has re-issued a burn ban for the county effective from noon on Tuesday, April 11 and lasting one week.

The commissioners will revisit the burn ban issue on April 18 and determine if a one-week extension is necessary or if the burn ban should expire.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com