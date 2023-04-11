Burn ban in effect for Sumner County

A burn ban restricts outdoor burning of any kind and are enforced by the local sheriff’s...
A burn ban restricts outdoor burning of any kind and are enforced by the local sheriff’s office. Any people caught violating the ban face a fine of $100 to $500.(MGN)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Due to drought at extreme fire weather conditions, the County Commission for Sumner County has re-issued a burn ban for the county effective from noon on Tuesday, April 11 and lasting one week.

The commissioners will revisit the burn ban issue on April 18 and determine if a one-week extension is necessary or if the burn ban should expire.

