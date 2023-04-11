Former Hutchinson police officer pleads guilty to sex crimes

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A former Hutchinson police officer, accused as a serial sexual predator pleaded guilty to 12 felony counts and five misdemeanors in connection with a series of sexual assaults reported between October 2012 and November 2018. During that six-year stretch, Todd Allen was an officer for the Hutchinson Police Department.

Allen, charged last August, pleaded guilty to charges that include aggravated sexual battery, rape, attempted rape, attempted aggravated sexual batter, aggravated indecent liberties with a child and kidnapping.

Reno County District Attorney Tom Stanton said Allen faces a max sentence of a little more than 28 years in prison.

