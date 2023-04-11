Fundraiser underway to benefit victims of DUI crashes

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A fundraiser underway to support people and families impacted by DUI crashes and crimes kicked off Monday and carries on through Saturday, April 16. With the “Drive Clean and Sober” campaign, drivers are encouraged to stop by any Charlie’s Car Wash location and present a flyer from the DUI Victims Center of Kansas. With that flyer, the center receives a portion of the proceeds from each wash.

You can see the flyer on the DUI Victims Center of Kansas Facebook page or purchase an eGift online at www.charlies.com. using promo code “VCK23.”

EPSON MFP image (DUI Victims Center of Kansas)

“All money raised goes back directly to support victims of DUI crashes and crimes,” the center said.

Examples of victim services include, court support, mental health counseling, connecting with community resources/services and victim memorial item/gifts.

You can learn more about the DUI Victims Center of Kansas and how else you can contribute to the organization and its efforts on its website.

