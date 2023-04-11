Kansas raises minimum smoking age to 21

Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Governor Laura Kelly signed a bill on Tuesday raising the minimum smoking age in the state from 18 to 21.

House Bill 2269 amends the Kansas Cigarette and Tobacco Products Act for the sale, purchase, or possession of cigarettes and other tobacco products.

Representatives of the American Heart Association and the Tobacco Free Kansas Coalition said they were concerned for youth who may be under the bill for purchase or possession. The organizations said they were also concerned that synthetic nicotine and puff bars may not be covered under the bill.

The Department of Revenue states that increasing the minimum age from 18 to 21 would bring Kansas into compliance with federal law. Without this change, the federal government could withhold funding of $1.2 million for state enforcement, and the enforcement of the cigarette and tobacco laws under this program would cease.

The Department of Revenue estimated the law would decrease state revenues by $7.6 million in FY 2024.

The Kansas Association of Counties and the League of Kansas Municipalities said the bill would provide a net reduction to local sales tax collections that are used in part to finance local governments. The bill also has the potential to reduce revenues that are pledged to repay STAR bond projects; however, it is unknown what impact this bill would have on the viability of those projects, according to the group.

The law takes effect immediately.

