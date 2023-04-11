KBI investigating report that man fatally shot self in front of officers

(WIBW)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigation a man’s death in Marion County following the report that the man shot himself in front of officers conducting a search warrant at his home.

A little after 11 a.m. Monday, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance to investigate the man’s death and agents responded to the scene in the 300 block block of South 4th Street, in Marion. At the home, the KBI said preliminary information indicated that about 10:35 a.m., the sheriff’s office and Marion County Police Department began conducting a search warrant at the home.

“The suspect, Charles S. Park, 65, was present while deputies and officers were searching his residence related to a felony investigation,” the KBI said. “During the search and interview, Park reached for a shotgun that was hidden inside the house. He then shot himself in front of the officers. The self-inflicted gunshot wound was fatal. The coroner pronounced Park deceased at the scene.”

No officers were injured, the KBI confirmed.

