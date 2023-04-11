Location for Lawrence Whataburger confirmed by realtor

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A location for a new Whataburger in Lawrence has been confirmed by a realtor involved in the process.

Ryan Schulteis, a realtor with Reece Commercial Real Estate, says that on April 7, a Whataburger developer closed on the purchase of a property at 23rd and Louisiana St.

“I am very excited to have played a role in bringing such a popular restaurant to town,” Schulteis said.

According to Schulteis, construction is still a few months out. An open date has not been set yet.

Whataburger first filed plans to come to Lawrence in 2022.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.