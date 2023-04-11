NFL Draft expected to bring $100M to Kansas City

The NFL is predicting 300,000 people will be filling the streets of KC and pouring a lot of...
The NFL is predicting 300,000 people will be filling the streets of KC and pouring a lot of money into our economy.
By Morgan Mobley
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The NFL Draft is getting closer and we’re starting to get a better idea of just how much money it will bring to the city.

Forbes just released a prediction, saying the NFL Draft will bring more than $100 million to Kansas City!

“It’ll be the largest event that Kansas City has ever hosted by way of the number of people we know will be coming and by the revenue impact,” said Joe Reardon, President of the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce.

The NFL is predicting 300,000 people will be filling the streets of KC and pouring a lot of money into our economy.

Forbes parallels Kansas City to Nashville as the host city in 2019.

“You can see in Nashville the kind of growth, what’s going on there, what’s being attracted,” Reardon said. “We’re stepping into that kind of pathway. The Draft is definitely part of that.”

He said the three-day event will create a snowball effect for years to come.

“The visitors that either come here or see it on television, they will be intrigued by this place and come back,” Reardon said. “There will be more conventions and other things attracted to KC. It’s priceless what we will get from that.”

The sum of over $100 million in economic impact will come from hotels, restaurants, merchandise, transportation, food and beverage services.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation into an explosion at a home in SW Wichita continues.
Man killed in SW Wichita home explosion identified, details emerge
Twenty-seven-year-old Derek Joseph Daigneault is in the Sedgwick County Jail on several charges.
Police identify murder suspect arrested after chase in W. Wichita
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
storms today
Isolated storms for some today
One Clay County deputy was punched in the face at Worlds of Fun by a teenage girl, who was...
Police: More than 100 teens involved in fights at Worlds of Fun, 1 punched deputy

Latest News

Wichita State Softball
Shockers Win 10th Straight behind Sweep of Memphis
Fans ready for Wind Surge home opener
Opening day for Wind Surge approaching at Riverfront Stadium
Dave Rickels
Derby native Dave Rickels eyes post-fighting future
Dave Rickels
Derby native Dave Rickels eyes post-fighting future