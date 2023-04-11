Sellout crowd for home opener a boost for Wind Surge, nearby businesses

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A sellout crowd filed into Riverfront Stadium Tuesday evening for the Wichita Wind Surge home home opener.

“The community is really excited. We’ve seen it by the ticket sales, and the weather couldn’t be more perfect,” said Wichita Wind Surge General Manager Bob Moullette ahead “This is a perfect night to really, really reset the bar and the standard that Wichitans were promised back in 2019 and 2020.”

Last year, new owners took over the Wind Surge and with a new season comes lower ticket prices and added and expanded services for fans. A lot of last-minute preps led up to Tuesday, getting the field just right and concessions stocked for game tie.

“(We) want to be kind of the leader in this industry, especially in this community, of what the fan experience is supposed to be,” Moullette said.

At Picasso’s Pizza in Delano, owner Kurt Schmidt, a Wind Surge season ticket holder, said he’s excited for what game crowds mean for local business.

“As the season goes on, we’d get busier. Once summer hits, it’s a lot busier because families are able to get out,” he said. “So definitely, we see an uptick in business from that.”

