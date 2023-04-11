Stronger winds develop for midweek

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - More wind is on the way to Kansas heading into Wednesday, and as a result, the fire danger will increase statewide. Gusts from the south will likely top 35 mph, so prescribed burning should be on hold for the next several days. Please be cautious with anything that could create a spark.

Temperatures will get a bit warmer for midweek, and Wednesday should have highs in the 80s. In fact, some areas in western Kansas will see the upper 80s.

Warm weather hangs on to Thursday with strong south winds continuing for another day. Wind gusts will top 35 in some spots. A few showers or storms may pop up in the far west, but anything more than hit and miss activity is highly unlikely.

The next and best chance for rain in the near future comes Friday with a cold front. Right now, the timing of the rain will be evening and into the night. Amounts will generally be light, with much of the area getting less than .25″

Cooler temperatures will set in by Saturday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 53.

Tomorrow: Sunny and windy. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 80.

Tomorrow Night: Clear and breezy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty.

Thu: High: 80 Sunny to mostly sunny and windy.

Fri: High: 82 Low: 58 Partly cloudy and windy. Scattered evening storms.

Sat: High: 65 Low: 49 Decreasing clouds; breezy.

Sun: High: 72 Low: 39 Sunny.

Mon: High: 77 Low: 45 Sunny.

Tue: High: 75 Low: 50 Partly cloudy.

