‘They’re bolder’: Police in Derby, Wichita address rise in shoplifting cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Members of local law enforcement and those with the local judicial system spoke before Sedgwick County commissioners on Tuesday during a workshop on crime trends.

Wichita Police Chief Joseph Sullivan said the city is bucking the trends when it comes to homicides. He said violent crimes are mainly on the decline, including homicides, which are down 62 percent, and rapes, which are down 4% for the year and 8% over the last 5 years.

“We’re early in the game, so we’re definitely not declaring success,” said Chief Sullivan.

The chief noted a significant increase in burglary and retail theft. He said retail theft in Wichita is up more than 30 percent so far this year compared to the same period last year.

“Anything of value that has a serial number or price tag, there needs to be some mechanism in place to track who’s tracking who’s selling those to second-hand dealers,” said Sullivan.

He said among larger national chains Wichita ranks among the worst for retail theft.

“Victoria’s Secret is the number four store out of 2,000 stores in America, here in Wichita, $30,000 dollars in loss per month. Cabelas’ loss prevention says they are number one in loss in the nation here in Wichita. Walmart stores at 501 E. Pawnee, at Kellogg and Dugan are top 5 for theft in the region,” said Chief Sullivan.

Derby Police Chief Robert Lee said he’s also seen a rise in shoplifting in his community. The chief said the increase has been mainly at big box stores. He attributed to the increase in crime to organized rings of shoplifters who can easily sell the property after it’s stolen. He said thieves no longer have to go to pawn shops, they just sell it online. Plus, thieves have become more confrontational.

“They’re bolder than they’ve ever been before with regards to these thefts. They’ll walk in, steal high-dollar tools right in front of the employees. They’ll remind the store employee what the store policy is in regards to confronting them then push the cart out the door and then come back later and get the rest of the stuff they wanted,” said Chief Lee.

He said the thefts have also been linked to more high-speed chases, most of which he said are discontinued because “they aren’t worth the risk.”

Derby police have created a shoplifting reduction team in the past year. The team has found that 83% of the shoplifters don’t live in Derby; they just go there to steal.

Other issues addressed during Tuesday’s workshop included traffic fatalities, which Sullivan said were up due to an increase in drunk driving. He said there’s also a need for a quicker turnaround on DUI and drug cases.

The chief also mentioned Wichita’s “ever-increasing” homeless problem in his report. He said Wichita is a location where parolees are released and social service agencies send their clients.

“Cause we have a reputation here in Sedgwick County and Wichita of being a very generous and a welcoming people and I just want to make sure that’s not being taken advantage of at our expense,” said Chief Sullivan.

