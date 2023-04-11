Where’s Shane? SHiNE Dace Fitness at Naftzger Park

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Today we’re out at Naftzger Park for Where’s Shane, getting a look at a fun and heart pounding event happening this weekend.

SHiNE Dance Fitness is this Saturday, and this free class will incorporate jazz, ballet, and hip-hop for a fun outdoor cardio workout!

You can find more info at facebook.com/events/s/shine-dance-fitness/778295059808369.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com