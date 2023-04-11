Wichita State WBB: Head Coach Keitha Adams to return to UTEP as head coach

Wichita State head coach Keitha Adams instructs her team during an NCAA college basketball game...
Wichita State head coach Keitha Adams instructs her team during an NCAA college basketball game against Houston in the semifinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Keitha Adams, head coach for the Wichita State women’s basketball, announced Tuesday that she will return to UTEP as its next head coach, departing Wichita State after six seasons.

Adams was named head coach at Wichita State in 2017, the first season in the American Athletic Conference. She compiled a career record of 80-93 in six seasons at the helm of the women’s basketball program. Adams led the Shockers to a WNIT berth this season and the program’s first appearance in the American Athletic Conference Championship semifinals after taking down the top-seed USF Bulls.

“Coach Adams informed us this afternoon of her intentions to return to UTEP as head coach of its women’s basketball program,” said Wichita State Director of Athletics Kevin Saal. “We appreciate and value Coach Adams’ contributions to our program and her support of the young women who have developed within it. Coach Adams and her staff have served Wichita State University well and we wish her and her family the best in their future endeavors.”

“I want to extend our gratitude and appreciation to our student-athletes, who have committed so much to our program,” Saal said. “Wichita State women’s basketball will remain positioned to compete for championships in the American Athletics Conference. We will launch an immediate, comprehensive and efficient national search.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The investigation into an explosion at a home in SW Wichita continues.
Man killed in SW Wichita home explosion identified, details emerge
Twenty-seven-year-old Derek Joseph Daigneault is in the Sedgwick County Jail on several charges.
Police identify murder suspect arrested after chase in W. Wichita
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
storms today
Isolated storms for some today
One Clay County deputy was punched in the face at Worlds of Fun by a teenage girl, who was...
Police: More than 100 teens involved in fights at Worlds of Fun, 1 punched deputy

Latest News

Twins top prospect Brooks Lee
Wind Surge host Royals affiliate in Tuesday’s home opener
The NFL is predicting 300,000 people will be filling the streets of KC and pouring a lot of...
NFL Draft expected to bring $100M to Kansas City
Wichita State Softball
Shockers Win 10th Straight behind Sweep of Memphis
Fans ready for Wind Surge home opener
Opening day for Wind Surge approaching at Riverfront Stadium