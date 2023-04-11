Wind Surge host Royals affiliate in Tuesday’s home opener

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wind Surge begin the home portion of their Texas League schedule Tuesday night when they host the Northwest Arkansas Naturals at Riverfront Stadium.

The Wind Surge have already announced that the seating bowl is sold out for tonight’s game. Throughout the offseason, the team, under new ownership and with original president Jay Miller returning after a two-season absence, has boasted about lower ticket prices and more affordable amenities.

Wichita is 2-1 after a season-opening series at Springfield. The Wind Surge have advanced to the league championship series in both of their seasons since the franchise moved from New Orleans before what was supposed to be the 2020 season, which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The team is led by Minnesota Twins top prospect Brooks Lee, the team’s shortstop who was drafted No. 8 overall in 2022.

The Naturals, who defeated Wichita in the 2021 championship series, are the Double-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. The team moved from Wichita, where it was called the Wranglers, after the 2007 season. Of the top 30 Royals prospects according to MLB.com, 10 began this season with the Naturals, including the No. 4 overall pick in 2020, left-handed pitcher Asa Lacy.

