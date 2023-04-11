Wind and warmth continue this week

Trending temps in Wichita this week.
Trending temps in Wichita this week.(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says other than some patchy fog this morning, mainly east of Wichita, we are in for a quiet but breezy and warm Tuesday afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

While higher humidity in the Wichita area will mute the fire weather concerns, lower humidity and wind gusts over 30 mph have most of western Kansas under a red flag warning today.

Expect more wind and warmth on Wednesday and Thursday, and possible fire weather conditions, but overall, the next few days appear unusually quiet for middle April.

A more potent storm system is expected to move through the state Thursday night and Friday with a better bet for widespread showers and storms. While the exact details are uncertain, strong to severe storms are possible.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 79.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 51.

Tomorrow: Sunny and windy. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 80.

Thu: Low: 53. High: 81. Sunny, windy, and warm.

Fri: Low: 58. High: 83. Partly cloudy, breezy; afternoon/evening showers/storms.

Sat: Low: 49. High: 67. Breezy and cooler with decreasing clouds.

Sun: Low: 39. High: 75. Mostly sunny.

Mon: Low: 49. High: 77. Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The investigation into an explosion at a home in SW Wichita continues.
Man killed in SW Wichita home explosion identified, details emerge
Twenty-seven-year-old Derek Joseph Daigneault is in the Sedgwick County Jail on several charges.
Police identify murder suspect arrested after chase in W. Wichita
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
storms today
Isolated storms for some today
One Clay County deputy was punched in the face at Worlds of Fun by a teenage girl, who was...
Police: More than 100 teens involved in fights at Worlds of Fun, 1 punched deputy

Latest News

Stronger winds midweek
More wind and warmth on the way
storms today
Isolated storms for some today
Storms possible during the afternoon and evening over this area.
Mild Monday, isolated storms eastern Kansas
Scattered showers and rumbles today
Passing showers and storms today