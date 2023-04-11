Wind and warmth continue this week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says other than some patchy fog this morning, mainly east of Wichita, we are in for a quiet but breezy and warm Tuesday afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

While higher humidity in the Wichita area will mute the fire weather concerns, lower humidity and wind gusts over 30 mph have most of western Kansas under a red flag warning today.

Expect more wind and warmth on Wednesday and Thursday, and possible fire weather conditions, but overall, the next few days appear unusually quiet for middle April.

A more potent storm system is expected to move through the state Thursday night and Friday with a better bet for widespread showers and storms. While the exact details are uncertain, strong to severe storms are possible.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 79.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 51.

Tomorrow: Sunny and windy. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 80.

Thu: Low: 53. High: 81. Sunny, windy, and warm.

Fri: Low: 58. High: 83. Partly cloudy, breezy; afternoon/evening showers/storms.

Sat: Low: 49. High: 67. Breezy and cooler with decreasing clouds.

Sun: Low: 39. High: 75. Mostly sunny.

Mon: Low: 49. High: 77. Mostly sunny.

