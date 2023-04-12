Another mild morning across Kansas

What's next in the Wichita area.
What's next in the Wichita area.(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another mild morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Expect afternoon highs in the lower to middle 80s, or 15 to 20 degrees above average for middle April.

Strong, gusty winds and lower humidity have north/west Kansas under a red flag warning today. Tomorrow will be just as warm and windy, and fire weather conditions are expected. However, an increase in humidity may mute the concern somewhat over central and eastern Kansas.

A potent storm system is expected to move through the state Thursday night and Friday. Far western Kansas will see a few showers and storms Thursday afternoon and evening, but the bigger event promises to be farther east on Friday. Strong to severe storms are possible, especially along and east of I-135, during the late afternoon and evening.

Breezy and cooler conditions in the 50s and 60s are expected on Saturday, but we quickly climb back into the 70s on Sunday and stay through most of next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and windy. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 80.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 53.

Tomorrow: Sunny and continued windy. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 81.

Fri: Low: 58. High: 83. Partly cloudy, windy; evening showers/storms.

Sat: Low: 49. High: 65. Breezy and cooler with decreasing clouds.

Sun: Low: 37. High: 73. Sunny.

Mon: Low: 45. High: 77. Mostly sunny.

Tue: Low: 50. High: 77. Partly cloudy.

