April 22 2023: National take back day
Dispose of your unused medication safely
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Bring your prescription drugs to one of the DEA Take Back Initiative collection sites listed below. They will also collect vape pens or other e-cigarette devices only after the batteries are removed from the devices.
DEA Drug Collection Sites
