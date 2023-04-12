April 22 2023: National take back day

Dispose of your unused medication safely
Area law enforcement are offering a way for you to safely dispose of unwanted, unused, or...
Area law enforcement are offering a way for you to safely dispose of unwanted, unused, or expired medications this weekend.(MGN Online / weisspaarz.com / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Bring your prescription drugs to one of the DEA Take Back Initiative collection sites listed below. They will also collect vape pens or other e-cigarette devices only after the batteries are removed from the devices.

DEA Drug Collection Sites
BEL AIRE POLICE DEPARTMENT BEL AIRE POLICE DEPARTMENT
SEDGWICK COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE SEDGWICK COUNTY ZOO
WICHITA POLICE DEPARTMENT PATROL WEST
SEDGWICK COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE OAKLAWN ACTIVITY CENTER
ROBERT DOLE VETERAN'S AFFAIRS MEDICAL CENTER ROBERT J DOLE VA MEDICAL CENTER BUILDING 62 LOBBY
WICHITA POLICE DEPARTMENT PATROL EAST
SEDGWICK COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE

