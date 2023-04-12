Ark City company builds daycare center next to facility

An Arkansas City company takes valuing its employees to an uncommon level with the construction of a daycare center next to its facility.
ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - An Arkansas City company takes valuing its employees to an uncommon level with the construction of a daycare center next to its facility. Creekstone Farms is a beef-processing company that reports employing about 1,200 people. To make it easier for employees to balance their work and family responsibilities the company is building a child care center called The Walnut Valley Learning Center.

“To take care of our employees and make sure that they have everything they need every day, we’re building a daycare for them,” said Creekstone Farms Vice President of Human Resources and Environmental Health and Safety Megan Stolle.

Stolle said the Walnut Valley Learning Center will have structured curriculum and teachers “to further educate those developmental skills at a young age.”

The daycare center’s availability provides relief for some Creekstone Farms employees challenged with trying to find care for their children while they work.

“I don’t have any family around here, so it’s really hard to find someone. But now we have this daycare here, I feel comfortable leaving my kids more because they’re going to be closer to me,” said Creekstone Farms Human Resources Coordinator Karen Gravely.

The Walnut Valley Learning Center expects to care for about 114 children and have eight classrooms in a 20,000 square-foot facility.

