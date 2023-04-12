Belle Plaine institutes quiet zone, limiting frequency of train horns

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (KWCH) - With the exception of an emergency, the sound of a train horn blowing will be one you’ll soon hear far less often in Belle Plaine. It’s now a federally regulated “quiet zone.” The designation limits train conductors on being allowed to sound their horns as they travel through town.

The Bartlett Arboretum and the Belle Plaine residents spearheaded the project.

Each day, more than 50 trains travel through the crossing on Kansas Highway 55. With that often comes a disruption to the arboretum, a place associated with calm and appreciating nature.

“Almost 200 trains a day during peak season. That is one train every five to seven minutes, blowing its horn at 98 to 107 decibels,” Bartlett Arboretum Owner Robin Macy said, referencing tracks that run west of the property.

Belle Plaine Mayor Greg Harlan said adding the quiet zone benefits the community.

“It’s gonna be quieter for the arboretum. It’s gonna be quieter for the school which all of our ball fields are right by the train tracks. It’s going to be quite an improvement for our town. It’s gonna be a quieter little town now,” Harlan said.

Quiet zones have additional safety measures at crossings since trains don’t use horns. These include concrete barriers with pylons installed in the roadway to prevent drivers from going around crossing arms.

A grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation and donations helped pay for the project.

Retired civil engineer Mike Mackay is helping to study the situation after the community raised money and applied for grants.

“A lot of people, when they’re raised around here, they’ve been dealing with this train horn issue all their lives,” Mackay said. “It’s almost like living near an airport.”

Dodge City and Overland Park are among seven other Kansas communities who’ve also applied for quiet zones.

