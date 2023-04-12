Chances for rain & storms will return soon

A risk of some severe weather possible Friday evening
Chances peak on Friday.
Chances peak on Friday.(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas wind will continue into the night and throughout the day Thursday. As a result, fire danger will remain relatively high around much of the state and prescribed burning should remain on hold for now.

Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s early Thursday, but warm back into the 80s late in the day. A few showers may pop up in far western Kansas, generally west of a line from Hays to Dodge City. As they move east, expect them to fall apart.

A cold front coming through Kansas Friday will bring the chance for showers and storms. At this time, a small risk of some severe weather will exist for south central and southeast Kansas, with the main concern being some one-inch hail and wind gusts to around 60. Other showers may develop in central and western Kansas late into the evening, but those are not expected to be heavy or severe. All of the rain will move east/northeast and begin to move out by Saturday morning.

Brisk northwest winds will cool the temperatures down for the start of the weekend. Highs will return to the 50s and 60s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear and breezy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 53.

Tomorrow: Sunny and continued windy. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 81.

Tomorrow Night: Clear to partly cloudy. Wind: S 10-25; gusty. Low: 58.

Fri: High: 83 Partly cloudy; windy. Scattered evening storms.

Sat: High: 63 Low: 49 Decreasing clouds; breezy.

Sun: High: 71 Low: 39 Sunny and breezy.

Mon: High: 79 Low: 43 Sunny.

Tue: High: 80 Low: 53 Partly cloudy and breezy.

Wed: High: 81 Low: 56 Mostly sunny and breezy.

