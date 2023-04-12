DON’T FALL FOR IT: Wichita residents lose thousands in computer scams

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The office of Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett says the D.A. has signed inquisitions from his investigations division requesting bank records that will assist in looking into computer scams that have cost Wichita residents losing tens of thousands of dollars.

Both scams involved people receiving pop-up warnings on their computers that they’d been hacked. In the first scam, a man in his late 70s was informed that his bank account had been hacked. The alleged scammer instructed the man to wire $35,000 to another account to keep his money from being stolen and to catch the hacker. The money was wired and the scammer requested an additional $20,000. But his bank in Wichita blocked the wire transfer, alerting the man that he had been scammed.

In the second scam, a woman in her mid-70s received a warning that her computer was hacked. When she called the number on the screen, a woman who said she was with Microsoft answered and asked for authorization to log in to her computer. The woman told the alleged victim that someone had withdrawn $20,000 to purchase pornography and that the victim could be charged with possessing pornography and money laundering.

The scammer convinced the woman to make several withdrawals from her Wichita bank, resulting in a loss of nearly $140,000.

The D.A.’s office asks people to consider the following:

Never call the number in the text, email, or pop up.

Always look up the company if you are concerned. Call the number directly from the company website. - If someone you have never met asks for cash, gift cards, or cryptocurrency, it is a scam.

Legitimate companies do not use pop up messages on computers to contact their customers. If you receive such a message, or telephone call, or cell phone text, it is a scam. Hang up the phone or just disregard the pop up message.

If you have any questions about any-consumer-related transactions, contact the District Attorney’s Consumer Protection Division at 316-660-3600.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com