WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An early-morning fire destroyed a home near Funston and Waco in southwest Wichita on Wednesday.

Firefighters say no one was hurt and the home appears to be vacant.

There was light damage to adjacent homes.

The fire is still under investigation.

