Hutchinson among districts challenged by nationwide teacher shortage

The Salthawk logo is displayed on a building in the Hutchinson school district.
The Salthawk logo is displayed on a building in the Hutchinson school district.(KWCH)
By Joe Baker and KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - At Monday night’s school board meeting in Hutchinson, Hutchinson Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Dawn Johnson told board members the district is struggling to hire teachers for the 2023-24 school year. It’s a situation that’s impacting districts across the U.S.

USD 308 School Board Member Lance Patterson described the shortage in Hutchinson as the worst he’s seen since he’s been on the board.

“Yeah, I think this is pretty serious for us,” he said. “And I think Dr. Johnson reiterated that at the board meeting that you know, this is a little concerning.”

Patterson has served on the Hutchinson school board since 2016. He said the district has 15 to 17 teacher openings for the next school year and has only received one application in the past two weeks.

The main teaching positions USD 308 is struggling to fill are at Hutchinson’s elementary schools.

“To have that many openings and not very many applicants is definitely something that is concerning,” Patterson said.

His message to parents is that the challenge won’t negatively impact students.

“The quality of education at (USD) 308 is not going to change and were going to still be able to provide that high quality for the kids that we serve,” Patterson said. “And I have no doubt that we will find the necessary teachers or find other solutions that will make it a high-quality education for all of our students.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The investigation into an explosion at a home in SW Wichita continues.
Man killed in SW Wichita home explosion identified, details emerge
Twenty-seven-year-old Derek Joseph Daigneault is in the Sedgwick County Jail on several charges.
Police identify murder suspect arrested after chase in W. Wichita
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
storms today
Isolated storms for some today
One Clay County deputy was punched in the face at Worlds of Fun by a teenage girl, who was...
Police: More than 100 teens involved in fights at Worlds of Fun, 1 punched deputy

Latest News

Crash scene at K-96 and Greenwich
At least 1 seriously injured in NE Wichita rollover crash
Train running through Belle Plaine
Belle Plaine institutes quiet zone, limiting frequency of train horns
Riverfront Stadium field prep
Wind Surge home opener a 'fresh start' for team, area businesses
Belle Plaine, Kansas is now designated a "quiet zone" for train horns.
Belle Plaine institutes quiet zone, limiting frequency of train horns