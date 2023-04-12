At least 1 seriously injured in NE Wichita rollover crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - At least one person was seriously injured in a rollover crash Tuesday night at K-96 and Greenwich, in northeast Wichita. A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor said the injuries were serious, but non-life-threatening.

The crash, reported a little before 8 p.m., involved a small SUV that wound up on the median, flipped onto its top. Photos from the scene show heavy damage to the vehicle and a strong emergency response including the Wichita Fire Department.

