At least 1 seriously injured in NE Wichita rollover crash

Crash scene at K-96 and Greenwich
Crash scene at K-96 and Greenwich(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - At least one person was seriously injured in a rollover crash Tuesday night at K-96 and Greenwich, in northeast Wichita. A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor said the injuries were serious, but non-life-threatening.

The crash, reported a little before 8 p.m., involved a small SUV that wound up on the median, flipped onto its top. Photos from the scene show heavy damage to the vehicle and a strong emergency response including the Wichita Fire Department.

