Man dead after single-vehicle crash in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - A 76-year-old man died at a hospital after a single-vehicle crash late Wednesday morning in Hutchinson. The Hutchinson Police Department, along with the Hutchinson Fire Department and Reno County EMS, responded to the crash reported a little before 11 a.m. in the 1700 block of East 30th Avenue.

Police said the 76-year-old man was driving west on East 30th Avenue when his vehicle left the road and hit several objects, including a light pole. An ambulance took the man to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center where he died.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Hutchinson police hadn’t identified the man as his immediate family hadn’t been notified. The Hutchinson PD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash. Anyone with information should call Hutchinson PD Traffic Officer Hammond or Traffic Officer Boudreaux at 620-694-2854.

