Man’s body recovered from Kansas River in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Kansas, police have confirmed that a body was recovered from the Kansas River on Wednesday.

The police department said that a resident was walking across the Kansas Avenue bridge around 4:30 p.m. when they saw a body in the water near S. 26th Street. That resident then called 911.

The authorities proceeded to launch a boat from Kaw Point Park and went down to the area where the body was spotted. They did successfully recover the body of an adult male.

The investigation is just starting. The police said they don’t yet know if foul play was a factor or how long his body had been in the water.

This is not the first time, recently, the authorities have gone to the Kansas River for a “water rescue” call. Such calls are visible on the publicly available app PulsePoint.

On Tuesday night shortly after 7 p.m., the authorities went to Kaw Point Park for a water rescue. That is just west of the state line and is near where the Kansas River intersects with the Missouri River.

However, KCTV5 News was told at the scene that the authorities didn’t find anything and thus determined that call was unfounded.

Right now, there’s no way to know if last night’s call had anything to do with the body recovered today.

