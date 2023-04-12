Teens arrested for extensively damaging 2 Scott City houses

SCOTT CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Three Scott City teens are in juvenile custody after vandalizing two houses and causing more than $100,000 in property damage.

“Just a lack of supervision, too much time and not really caring for other people’s things,” Scott City Police Chief David Post said of the three suspects.

Inside one of the homes, a rental property, Chief Post said, “Virtually every room was destroyed in one way or another.”

Plain Jan’s Rental Group owns the rental property that was targeted. Property Manager Samantha Lane said she’s never seen anything like the extensive damage inside the house.

“Completely trashed. They ripped out the ceilings, knocked out the fan, they took a can of paint and threw it everywhere, there’s bullet holes in the wall right there,” Lane said, pointing out damage throughout the house.

She said new tenants were set to move in. Due to the vandalism, that can’t happen.

“We had to call them and say, ‘I’m so sorry, I can’t cent to you right now. I have to find you a different home,’” Lane said.

She hopes reconstruction can soon begin on the damaged house.

“It’s going to take some time and I don’t know how long it’ll take,” Lane said.

