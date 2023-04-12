Texas murder suspect charged after chase, crash in W. Wichita

Derek Daigneault, identified as a murder suspect in Texas, was arrested after a chase ended in...
Derek Daigneault, identified as a murder suspect in Texas, was arrested after a chase ended in a crash in west Wichita.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man identified as a murder suspect in connection with a case near Waco, Texas, was in Sedgwick County District Court Wednesday where he heard formal charges against him connected with a chase and crash that happened Saturday night in Sedgwick County.

The charges Derek Daigneault faces in Sedgwick County are separate from the case in Texas. In Sedgwick County, charges against Daigneault include three counts of fleeing or attempting to elude and one count each of aggravated battery, criminal l possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of THC.

In court Wednesday, a Sedgwick County judge set Daigneault’s bond at $100,000.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

