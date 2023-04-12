Upcoming job fairs in your area

By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Looking for a job in the area? You’re in luck! A number of upcoming job fairs will feature many large regional employers, as well as representatives from two area counties. Whether you’re a recent graduate, in between jobs, or looking to make a career change, these job fairs will offer a wealth of opportunities to explore. Read on to learn more about the dates, locations, and employers that will be present at these upcoming events.

Job Fairs
Sedgwick County in-person job fair

At Wichita Workforce Center, April 24th 1pm - 4pm. Click the link for details.

Sedgwick County Job Fair
Reno County job fair

April 20th, 10AM - 2PM, Reno County Courthouse, 1st floor. Click the link for details.

Reno County Job Fair
Workforce Center multiple job fairs

Many large employers represented, in-person and virtual, throughout the upcoming days. Click the link for information.

Kansasworks Job Fair

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Crash scene at K-96 and Greenwich
At least 1 seriously injured in NE Wichita rollover crash
Follow the yellow brick road to Beech Mountain in North Carolina and take part in one of the...
‘Wizard of Oz’ theme park announces limited reopening dates
Kansas raises minimum smoking age to 21
John Moulden
Tenn. man accused of collision that killed K-State student turns himself in
Twenty-seven-year-old Derek Joseph Daigneault is in the Sedgwick County Jail on several charges.
Police identify murder suspect arrested after chase in W. Wichita

Latest News

Jake Dunne forecast April 12, 2023
Jake Dunne forecast April 12, 2023
Fire destroys home in SW Wichita.
Fire destroys home at Funston & Waco
Daycare construction in Ark City
Ark City company builds daycare center next to facility
The Walnut Valley Learning Center neighbors Creekstone Farms in Arkansas City.
Ark City company builds daycare center next to facility