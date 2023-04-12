Upcoming job fairs in your area

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Looking for a job in the area? You’re in luck! A number of upcoming job fairs will feature many large regional employers, as well as representatives from two area counties. Whether you’re a recent graduate, in between jobs, or looking to make a career change, these job fairs will offer a wealth of opportunities to explore. Read on to learn more about the dates, locations, and employers that will be present at these upcoming events.

Job Fairs Sedgwick County in-person job fair At Wichita Workforce Center, April 24th 1pm - 4pm. Click the link for details. Reno County job fair April 20th, 10AM - 2PM, Reno County Courthouse, 1st floor. Click the link for details. Workforce Center multiple job fairs Many large employers represented, in-person and virtual, throughout the upcoming days. Click the link for information.

