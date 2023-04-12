Wichita police searching for missing 13-year-old boy

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for help finding 13-year-old Yojan Hernandez-Garcia.

The teen was last seen walking in the 400 block of W. Central at approximately 2:20 a.m. Wednesday.

He is 5-foot-3, 115 pounds and was last seen wearing a gray sweater, blue jeans and white Nike shoes.

If you know Yojan’s whereabouts, please call 911 immediately

