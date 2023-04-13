Applebee’s to raise money for Kansas Honor Flight program

The Park City, Kan. Applebee's is one of several across the state dedicating a portion of...
The Park City, Kan. Applebee's is one of several across the state dedicating a portion of revenue on April 18 to the Kansas Honor Flight program.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARK CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Next Tuesday, April 18 brings an opportunity to grab dinner for a good cause. Applebee’s locations throughout central and western Kansas will raise money to help send veterans to Washington, D.C. at no cost to them. The experience is possible through the Kansas Honor Flight program, dedicated to sending veterans of World War II, Korea and Vietnam to the nation’s capitol to see memorials honoring their service.

Next Tuesday, Applebee’s restaurants are donating half of the revenue from five menu options to the Kansas Honor Flight. Honor flight organizers say the trips to Washington, D.C. help to bring closure for veterans. many of whom never received a welcome home when they finished their service.

For those interested in supporting the fundraiser for Kansas Honor Flight, participating Applebee’s locations include restaurants in Wichita, Andover, Derby, Park City, Hutchinson, McPherson, Newton, Salina, Great Bend, Dodge City, Garden City, Liberal and Hays. The qualifying menu options include three-cheese chicken penne, fiesta lime chicken, the classic bacon cheeseburger, the chicken tenders platter and the grilled chicken Caesar salad.

