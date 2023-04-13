Community comes out to support KCK officers hurt in shootout

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Five officers hurt in a shootout last week got a show of support from the community Wednesday evening.

The sunny weather provided the perfect backdrop for the East Patrol Division’s annual spring open house. Hot dogs were on the grill for a free community picnic. Kids climbed into the armored vehicle used by tactical officers. They posed for photos with a mascot that resembled Sluggerrr in a police uniform. His name is Leo. Leo the Lion. LEO for law enforcement officer.

“This is a way for the community to come out and meet our police officers, and for us to meet the community,” said Major Violeta McGee.

The event was arranged long before the exchange of gunfire that landed three of the officers and three suspects in the hospital, but the department seized on it as an opportunity to spread words of healing to the officers.

On a line of folding tables in the station’s lunchroom were five large, vinyl banners printed with the phrase “#kckpdstrong.” Susan Allen leaned over to sign each with a Sharpie pen.

“I know this open house was scheduled long before the incident that we had last week, but that affected me so much,” Allen said.

“It’s within the residential area where I live,” said Beatrice Arce. “It was terrible, honey. Terrible. I started praying.”

Allen was planning to attend regardless. Arce came specifically to sign the banners. Before she left, she was calling another woman “sister.” We asked Arce and that other woman, Joyce Herring, if they came together. They had just met in the room signing the banners.

“I came out here to support the three officers that got these drugs off the streets to save lives,” said Herring. “There’s a lot of drug activity in Kansas City, Kansas, and this fentanyl is killing them all real fast. I’m glad this batch didn’t get out in the streets.”

Police Chief Karl Oakman said the officers were attempting to arrest a group of men at 18th and Wood after an undercover investigation for selling illicit fentanyl pills. Three officers were shot and two others hit by shrapnel. District Attorney Mark Dupree charged three men with attempted capital murder, among other charges. The charges accuse the men of shooting at the officers from inside their car. The suspects were hit by gunfire when authorities say police returned fire.

They are all expected to survive.

The banners will be taken to each of the officers at their homes. Three of them were initially hospitalized, but they are all now recovering at home.

